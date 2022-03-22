Victoria Beckham goes full on Spice Girls mode in surprising new outfit VB's new look revealed...

Victoria Beckham is renowned for her dry sense of humour, it's almost as famous as her impeccable fashion sense.

On Tuesday, the stunning mother-of-four shared a variety of snapshots of herself wearing a brand new outfit that we can't get enough of. VB donned skinny jeans, with a multicoloured stripe jumper from her own collection, and she topped it off with a pair of lemon yellow heels. She added the Spice Girls iconic hit 'Spice Up Your Life' to her Instagram story and wrote: "Stripe Up Your Life!".

Now Victoria loves colour blocking, but rainbow stripes are quite unusual for her. We love them all the same, it's a really fab springtime look that's perfect for all the sunny weather the UK is experiencing right now.

Colour clash is the wife of David Beckham's major forte right now, and earlier this month, she headed to Paris Fashion week wearing a very colourful ensemble indeed.

Victoria looked incredible in her striped outfit

She rocked ochre-coloured cords from her own fashion line, and a slinky parma violet-purple blouse that she tucked into the seventies style high-waisted flared trousers. The star also draped a double-breasted tweed blazer elegantly over her shoulders which ensured that the gorgeous blue, white and brown pattern was on full display.

VB showed off her outfit which included skinny jeans

The fashion mogul added a clutch bag and a belt in burgundy-brown with gold accents which paired perfectly with her mid-length chestnut brown waves and trademark dark sunglasses.

Victoria used to be known for wearing black. She previously told The Telegraph: "I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, ‘You need to wear colour.’ I just thought black was great but now I really enjoy wearing colour. When I see pictures of myself in colour it feels fresh and more youthful."

Since the star has started to wear colour, she's noticed her husband likes it! "A few months ago I was wearing blue trousers and a simple red jumper. David never really comments on pictures of me but he said, ‘Those pictures look really great, it's great to see you in colour.'"

