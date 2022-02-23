Harper Beckham's £1.5K ski jacket will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David Beckham has taken his children skiing whilst Victoria is at London Fashion Week, and the Beckham clan look to be having a fabulous time on the slopes!

The former Manchester United footballer has shared lots of pictures of his trip, including this majorly cute snap of Harper wearing a ski jacket, with cream from her hot chocolate on her nose. Aww!

The ten-year-old was seen wearing a very extra ski jacket, and we've tracked it down. It's by Bogner and is known as the 'Sanja Striped Down Ski Jacket'. Harper has the blue and yellow colourway and it's totally striking.

You can pick up the pink and orange version for a little less at My Theresa. Skiwear is big business and this number is made from water-repellent technical material and padded with insulating down.

Harper looked so cute in her ski jacket

Harper has a very impressive designer wardrobe. She covets some of the most exclusive and high-end designer labels out there, including Burberry, Gucci and Chloe. Over the years, we've seen her look adorably cute in standout items such as a pair of Gucci backless loafers, as well as a luxury Fair Isle jumper by Burberry.

BOGNER Sanja striped down ski jacket, £ 1,050, My Theresa

Speaking of Burberry, at the tender age of three, Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the brand's 2015 review show, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British label.

A few months later, she was snapped carrying an exclusive Goyard mini tote bag.

Harper in 2017, wearing a Chloe dress

Memorably, Harper excitedly posed with daddy David when she attended a royal tea party with friends at Buckingham Palace in July 2017. She wore a beautiful butterfly eyelet dress by Chloe that featured delicate lace detail, and wore her light brown hair in cute braids. Adorable!

