Victoria Beckham teams up with son Romeo and you should see her PVC trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We can't get over Victoria Beckham's latest outfit! The stunning mother-of-four looked incredible at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

READ: I tried Victoria Beckham's go-to beauty products - this is what's actually worth it

The 47-year-old hit the FROW with her son Romeo to watch the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022 show. What a duo, right?

WATCH: Mum on the Run - HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests Victoria Beckham's fave beauty products

VB decided to rock a stunning combination from her own label that was seriously daring. She teamed a purple top with skin-tight PVC trousers from her own line, and matching red high heels.

Victoria and Romeo at the YSL show

With her hair piled top on her head in a bun and loose tendrils framing her face, the star looked incredible.

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks so chic in strapless dress for unseen night out with David

The £440 trousers also come in black and are quite the daring style! The website says of the style: "Vibrant colours are a VB signature, as seen in these Skinny Trousers in Bright Red. This season, the look is easy and undone, wear these layered under a masculine cut blazer or shirt and finish with naked sandals to complete the 90s-inspired look."

Victoria's trousers

Victoria Beckham coated high-waisted skinny trousers, £440, Farfetch

Romeo is currently living in Miami, having finished his studies in the UK earlier this year. Previously, he officially revealed he is following in his dad David footsteps and becoming a footballer.

Get the look!

Red Faux leather tapered trousers, £42, River Island

In 2021, the Beckham family spent part of lockdown in Miami, Victoria hinted at her son's future. "Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do," Victoria told Vogue.

Victoria wore her hair in a stylish bun

He is also no stranger to fashion, having starred alongside Cara Delevingne and Edie Campbell in a Burberry campaign at the age of ten.

READ: Victoria Beckham wears stunning white 'bridal' dress to Edward Enninful's prewedding bash

At the time, the brand's then chief creative officer Christopher Bailey described working with the trendsetting youngster as a "joy", adding: ''We had such fun shooting the campaign and I think that comes through in the images, which really reflect the upbeat spirit of the collection."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.