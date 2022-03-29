Helen Flanagan's romantic date night dress is next level glamourous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's something about Helen Flanagan's style that always makes us want to replicate her look. The former Coronation Street actress looked radiant in a new loved-up snap with her fiance Scott Sinclair posted to Instagram on Monday.

The 31-year-old star was gorgeous and glowing in a sculpted black mini-dress from Club L London. Complete with a bodycon skirt, flattering ruched detailing and an exaggerated ruffled neckline, Helen looked ready for the red carpet as she posed in glitzy gold heels from Coast and accessorised with a chic nano handbag.

Helen was pictured alongside her beau before enjoying a night out in Dubai, where the couple recently holidayed with their three young children; Matilda, six, Delilah, three and Charlie, one.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Helen penned: "When I put my Spanx on and felt glam," posing up a storm in the striking LBD.

Helen and Scott got engaged back in 2018

"Also majority of the time I have no make up and a bun head I wish I could find the energy more day to day. Pre kids I would always have my face on," the star continued, adding a laughing and pink heart emoji to her comment.

"One from Dubai [heart eye emoji] mum and dad off duty," the mother-of-three captioned the photo of her and Scott.

Fans were quick to react to the star's stunning post, rushing to the comments to share the love for her sophisticated monochrome ensemble. "You look so happy! And beautiful," comments one fan, while another simply wrote: "That dress," adding a heart-eye emoji.

Helen got real with fans about her latest look

Responding to Helen's candid comment about wearing Spanx and "making an effort" with her makeup on holiday, a third fan sweetly shared: "You two and the children are an inspiration. I love the realness of how you are. You make not wearing a makeup and a hair bun super cool and acceptable. Xx".

'Love Yourself' Black Organza Ruffle Dress, £100.00, Club L

Helen's jaw-dropping date night dress isn't the only item in her wardrobe we're swooning over. Last week, the actress debuted a recycled blazer dress for her son Charlie's first birthday, and all we can say is wow.

Helen celebrated her son's birthday wearing the mismatched blazer dress, from independent brand Dula.

Featuring a two-tone sky blue and cream contrast colour scheme, asymmetric organza floral frill hem and silky satin fabric, we're obsessed with her bold twist on the traditional blazer style.

