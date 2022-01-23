Helen Flanagan turns heads in faux leather mini dress for coffee date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan was total outfit goals on Saturday as she rocked a faux leather mini dress for a coffee date at her favourite Manchester hotspot, Menagerie.

Taking to Instagram to post a gorgeous photo of her stylish outfit, the former Coronation Street actress looked incredible in the all-black number from Missguided, which featured a chic open collar, flattering ruching down the centre and statement long sleeves. Helen amped up the glam with her Balenciaga Hourglass tote bag in soft blue - the perfect accessory for a monochrome outfit.

Helen, 31, styled her blonde hair into a glamorous up do, allowing her face-framing bangs to highlight her pretty features.

The actress, who shares three children with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, sported a rosy metallic eye look, fluttery lashes and a rosy blush. So glamorous!

Helen looked gorgeous in the fitted bodycon number

Letting her outfit do all the talking, Helen simply captioned her post: "Coffee always", to which fans left a flurry of heart-eye emojis and flame emojis in the comments section.

Rushing to compliment Helen's look, one fan penned: "You are a dream! Loving the bag," while another quipped: "That smile… you look stunning."

Helen's bodycon shirt dress is a £24 bargain in Missguided's January sale, but you'll have to be quick to recreate the look - there's only a handful of sizes left.

Black Ruched Faux Leather Dress, £24, Missguided

It's not the first time this week Helen has surprised fans with a leather look. On Tuesday, the actress stunned in a pair of stylish leather-look leggings from Zara and coordinated green ribbed top. Teaming her figure-flattering trousers with elegant strappy heels, Helen looked radiant in the all-green ensemble.

Fans were quick to gush over the gorgeous photo, rushing to the comments to share their love for the stylish green combo.

"Need this whole look," wrote one fan, while another penned: "This colour really suits you," as a third fan quipped: "Absolutely stunning - love this outfit."

Helen's fans were stunned with her stylish outfit

Helen's faux leather jeans were a £9.99 steal in Zara's January sale, but have swiftly been snapped up by shoppers.

