Helen Flanagan is currently overseas, enjoying a glorious hot climate and we can't get enough of her fabulous holiday pictures! The mother-of-three has been posting during her trip and we think you will love her vacation wardrobe.

On Sunday evening, the blonde beauty shared a lovely snap of her and her fiance, Scott Sinclair, at dinner. Helen was rocking a gorgeous black dress with a bustle at the neckline. With her golden tan and flawless makeup, she looked divine.

We've tracked down the dress and it's from fancy dress label Club L. The brand specialises in gorgeous dresses and it's easy to see why she chose this design - it's definitely one for a special occasion.

The 'Love Yourself' style features an oversized organza trim and a mini hem. Made in clingy fabric, it's not for the faint-hearted, and is super daring. Priced at £100, it also comes in white and won't break the bank, either.

Helen looked incredible in her little black dress

Earlier in the week, the former Coronation Street star shared a double whammy of stylish snaps with her followers. In one, she looked flawless in a backless black top that she paired with maroon chinos as she wheeled her one-year-old son Charlie in his stroller near the beach. She accessorised with a bucket hat, black sandals and a glamorous bag that she slung over her shoulder.

'Love Yourself' Black Organza Ruffle Dress, £100.00, Club L

The actress also posted a photo of herself in a gorgeous blue mini-dress while cradling her baby son, and remarked it was great for breast-feeding.

Helen may love her expensive shoes, Fendi pram and designer bags, but for her clothes - high street is key. She previously told HELLO!: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."

