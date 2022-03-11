Helen Flanagan looks incredible in leopard print sports bra

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan wowed her Instagram followers with a revealing workout wear selfie on Friday.

Helen, 31, gave a glimpse of her toned stomach in a coordinated workout wear two-piece courtesy of luxury activewear brand Varley. The outfit consisted of snug leggings and a revealing crop top that highlighted Helen's envy-inducing figure.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

Helen's leopard print Varley leggings will set you back £78, while her sports bra is £56.

Helen looked toned in her luxury workout gear

The star has previously revealed that she maintains her size eight figure without depriving herself of her favourite things and relies on exercise to stay on top form.

She took to Twitter to show a before and after picture of herself and wrote: "Very happy today. For a whole month I have been so disciplined and focused and have really slimmed down and toned up :) I've gone from a curvy size eight to a very slim eight, I'm only 5ft 3."

"I have done it by being very disciplined but not by depriving myself of things I enjoy such as wine and chocolate. I have also been working out every day for an hour.

"It has been really, really hard so I'm really proud of myself to have achieved this :)" she added.

The mum-of-three has also previously opened up about how she lost her baby weight following the birth of her second daughter, Delilah. Uploading another before and after picture, she wrote: "#tbt to my flat stomach early September before I was pregnant with baby number two!" before adding: "I put down my figure after having Matilda purely down to breastfeeding which for me sped up my metabolism. I didn't go to the gym or diet once."

