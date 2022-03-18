Helen Flanagan looks incredible in sleek gym shorts and Prada

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan knows how to command attention with what she wears. The mother-of-three took to social media to share a pre-flight mirror selfie before jetting off with her family on holiday. Looking laid back but luxurious, Helen delighted fans with the casual outfit.

Helen posed for a quick mirror selfie wearing steel grey cycling shorts, a pale grey zip-up hoodie and a pair of must-see black Prada jelly shoes. A large straw woven beach bag, also from Prada, was strapped over her shoulder, completing her holiday-ready attire.

The actress wore her sandy blonde hair up in a bun and went bare-faced for her flight. A gold watch adorned her wrist, adding a touch of glam to the cosy outfit.

Helen shared the snap on her Instagram stories, alongside the caption: "Zip up @sistersandseeker (this was my going home zip up I packed in my hospital bag with Charlie and it's soooo good for nursing) shorts @adanola."

She then added a shorter caption under the photo, saying: "First flight away since 2019," with a heart-eyes emoji.

The star flashed a sneak peek of a freshly done manicure, which finessed her dressed-down aesthetic.

Fancy getting your hands on a comfortable but form-fitting pair of gym shorts like Helen's? Luckily, we've found the perfect replica. Whether you're gearing up for warmer weather gym sessions or simply crave some at-home comfortwear, these are the shorts for you.

Team the item with some running trainers for a Sporty Spice look. Or, if you want to throw it back to the nineties like Helen, pick up a pair of adorable jelly shoes for a failproof look.

Helen recently dropped jaws in a stunning dressy look. Wearing a curve-hugging shimmering white strapless dress with a feather detail around the bust and hem in an Instagram story, Helen proved that she can rock both off-duty and evening-out chic.

