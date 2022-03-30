Michelle Keegan makes surprising admission as she poses in stunning black mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan loves to take pictures of her daily outfits, usually making them quickly sell out thanks to her loyal followers – who love every one of her fashion choices.

On Tuesday, however, she made an admission that no one was expecting.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal epic entrance to new home

Taking to Instagram, the Our Girl star shared a photo of two printed pictures of her posing in a gorgeous black mini dress and revealed: "We have allll the best phones and cameras but still nothing beats a disposable pic."

Fans were quick to react to the stunning picture, many surprised that disposable cameras were still available.

Michelle shared the gorgeous snaps on Instagram

"Wow didn't know you could still get disposable cameras," one said. Others were left speechless by her dress, including her sister-in-law Hollie Kane Wright, who declared: "Need this dress in my life."

"You could take a photo with a toy camera and still look [fire]," another noted, whilst a fourth remarked: "Most beautiful woman ever."

Michelle's dress in question is by Esaú Yori, and the 'Crinoline Velvet Dress', as it's named on the brand's official website, is made from Italian Cotton Velvet and lined with 100 per cent Silk.

On Monday, the actress posed with items from her latest Very collection

The actress wore the gorgeous number back in January to appear on The John Bishop Show.

The velvety number perfectly fit her gym-honed physique and she had the perfect item to complete her look with – a pair of knee-high leather boots. She showed off a few angles of the look, including an up-close one, that highlighted her beautiful rings and bracelet.

Her hair was done up in a bun, as she confidently stared down the camera lens, showing her full face of makeup.

Her fans immediately fell in love with the sensational look, including celebrity friends Vicky Pattinson, who called the star "gorgeous" and her former Coronation Street co-star, Catherine Tyldesley, who posted a string of heart-eyed face and flame emojis.

