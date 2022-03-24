Michelle Keegan just dropped her new spring collection and it could be her best one yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's the news fashion fans have been waiting for – Michelle Keegan's new spring collection has officially dropped on Very, and it could be her best one yet.

Embracing the season's biggest trends, the range includes everything from floral prints to pretty pastel hues and denim pieces, what are you waiting for?

Over the last few weeks, Michelle has been teasing her favourite styles on Instagram, and she sparked a major reaction after rocking the Green Double Breasted Boucle Blazer, which retails at £55.

Posing up a storm, the actress nailed the blazer dress trend as she teamed her jacket with a pair of nude sandals and a bold green handbag. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Girls night ready. Blazer coming soon @veryuk #ad."

Michelle has been posing in pieces from the new spring collection on Instagram

Her friends and fans were quick to react, with Georgia May Foote writing, "Legs for days," to which Michelle replied: "All in the angles… Emily was practically laying on the floor!"

"The pins tho!!!" added former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley, whilst Vicky Pattison commented: "Unreal".

Here at HELLO! we're obsessed with the new spring collection, and we've rounded up a few of our favourite pieces for spring and summer 2022.

Michelle Keegan Button Floral Print Mini Dress, £45, Very

Priced at £45, this fabulous floral midi is designed to flatter your figure. Adorned with bright and colourful blooms, it features long cuffed sleeves, a flirty ruffled hem and a sweet button-through front. Fitted with a belt that cinches in at the waist, it's the ultimate daytime dress, and can be paired with everything from box-fresh trainers to statement heels and wedges.

Michelle Keegan Zig Zag Slim Knit Top, £30, Very

A bestseller, the Zig Zag Slim Knit Top, £30, is already flying off of the virtual shelves, so you better hurry if you want to snap it up. The brand recommends styling it with the wide-leg trousers in cream, and we couldn't agree more!

Michelle Keegan Pastel Pink Zig Zag Cardigan, £35, Very

When it comes to dressing for spring, light layers are your best friend, and Very's Statement Zig Zag Knit Cardigan is going straight in our baskets! The pastel pink shade is perfect for the new season, and we can't wait to wear it.

