Michelle Keegan wows in prettiest £40 mini dress – and we need it now

Michelle Keegan delighted fans this week when she dropped her new Very range. But there's one piece that's really stuck in our minds, and we predict a sell-out.

The Brassic actress has teased some snippets of her collection on her Instagram account, and there's one piece that really caught our attention. Looking incredible in the 'Sweetheart Neckline Ruched Mini Dress', which boasts a ditsy black floral print and a flattering neckline, Michelle displays her tanned legs in the dreamy summer frock.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in beach outfit

The dress retails at £40 so is a super affordable addition to your summer wardrobe. Featuring slightly puffed, three-quarter length sleeves and a mid-thigh length, the classic number won't go out of style.

Michelle teamed hers with an eye-catching gold pendant chain necklace, a voluminous blow-dry and statement makeup, including a matte lip and a bronze smokey eye.

Michelle looked incredible in a black floral dress from her Very range

Dress yours up with heels and a blazer for a girls' night out, or throw on a leather jacket and Converse for a more relaxed vibe.

Michelle's spring collection includes everything from floral prints to pretty pastel hues and denim pieces.

Michelle Keegan Sweetheart Neckline Ruched Mini Dress, £40, Very

Despite her ultra glamorous appearance, the former Coronation Street star insists she's actually pretty low maintenance.

In an interview with You magazine, she revealed: "I'm quite low maintenance. In normal times I only get my roots done about every four months and my hairdresser always has to remind me to come in."

Michelle has been modelling key pieces from her collection

As for her personal style, she favours comfy and casual options, which is reflected in her new collection of wearable pieces.

She previously told the Daily Express: "I'm quite casual. It's usually a jumper and a pair of skinny jeans, or if I'm running errands I may be in my gym kit or a tracksuit."

