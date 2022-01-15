Michelle Keegan always commands attention with her stunning array of high-class fashion, and the star has done it once again in a jaw-dropping frock.

As she prepared to appear on The John Bishop Show, the star showed off her daring outfit, which consisted of a spectacular black mini-dress. The velvety number perfectly fit her gym-honed physique and she had the perfect item to complete her look with – a pair of knee-high leather boots. She showed off a few angles of the look, including an up-close one, that highlighted her beautiful rings and bracelet.

Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamour in her latest appearance

Her hair was done up in a bun, as she confidently stared down the camera lens, showing her full face of makeup.

In her caption, she said: "Elastigirl…but make it fashion (Instagram, we reaaaally need a new boot emoji)," she wrote, using the boot emoji which she didn't like. "So much fun on the @johnbish100 show, it’s on tonight at 9:30pm on @itv."

Her fans immediately fell in love with the sensational look, including celebrity friends Vicky Pattinson, who called the star "gorgeous" and her former Coronation Street co-star, Catherine Tyldesley who posted a string of heart-eyed face and flame emojis.

The star looked beautiful

One follower enthused: "Can't wait you look so stunning," while another added: "This outfit is [flame emoji]."

A third commented: "Love this look," while a fourth complimented: "You always look gorgeous."

Michelle is certainly a fan of mini-dresses, and she donned one earlier this week as she revealed that she would be a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag UK vs. The World.

The star recently enjoyed a Mexic​​​​​​​an holiday

The actress had her fans swooning over her beautiful fashion choice, adorned in the most striking butterfly print.

Completing the look with a statement pair of rainbow hooped earrings, the actress wore her brunette locks in a gorgeous half-up-half-down style, modelling dewy makeup.

The caption read: "Ohhhh she's ready. So excited to be a guest judge on the new series of RuPauls @dragraceukbbc Versus The World. Hits your screens with a bang Feb 1st @bbciplayer #dragraceuk."

