Michelle Keegan stuns in bold green jeans and white crop top – Mark Wright has the best reaction

Michelle Keegan is a style icon and has many fans that follow her every fashion move – and Monday was no different.

The Our Girl star wowed fans with her latest look, straight out of her new Very collection, and it included a pair of bright green wide-leg denim jeans, that retail at £35, and a white crop top.

The actress made the bathroom her runway and posed up a storm with her gorgeous look, sharing the picture with her Instagram followers.

"Green jeans for the winnnn," she wrote, alongside a green love heart.

Michelle looked stunning in items from her new spring collection

Of course, her fans loved the look and rushed to compliment her in the comments section, but not before her husband Mark Wright who called her a "weapon".

Her in-laws were equally as complimentary, with mother-in-law Carol Wright and sister-in-law Natalya both commenting with fire emojis.

"Love these jeans so much," added a follower, whilst a second remarked: "Love this outfit."

Michelle has been hard at work since her spring collection for Very dropped last week, showing her favourite pieces from her collection on her Instagram.

Fans rushed to buy her gorgeous blazer which she had posed in days earlier

Embracing the season's biggest trends, the range includes everything from floral prints to pretty pastel hues and denim pieces, what are you waiting for?

One particular item that sparked a major reaction with fans was a gorgeous Green Double Breasted Boucle Blazer, which retails at £55.

Posing up a storm, the actress nailed the blazer dress trend as she teamed her jacket with a pair of nude sandals and a bold green handbag. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Girls night ready. Blazer coming soon @veryuk #ad."

Her friends and fans were quick to react, with Georgia May Foote writing, "Legs for days," to which Michelle replied: "All in the angles… Emily was practically laying on the floor!"

"The pins tho!!!" added former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley, whilst Vicky Pattison commented: "Unreal."

