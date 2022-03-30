Christina Hendricks turns heads in dazzling gown for Elton John Oscars party The Good Girls star knows how to pull together a look

Christina Hendricks is not one to pull any punches when it comes to her looks, and her recent red-carpet appearance left many swooning.

The actress attended the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars viewing party in anticipation of the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday.

She looked absolutely incredible in a floor-length gown that featured a bright teal-colored top made of sequined fabric patterned in the shape of giant feathers that extended to the chest and sleeves.

It featured a low-cut neckline and a belt at the waist that cinched her in, transitioning into a long and statuesque black skirt, contrasting with her bright red locks and signature bold red lip.

"Thank you @ejaf for a beautiful party and all that you do to help with #aids research and education. @gucci @vscali @kattthompson @tacoriofficial #oscars #academyawards #ejafoscars," she wrote alongside photographs of her outfit she shared on social media.

Christina dazzled on the carpet in a teal and black gown

Many of her friends and fans were immediately enthralled, calling her "beautiful" and "stunning" and leaving many flame and heart emojis in their wake. Several even commented on how well the poppy color suited her.

"You look beautiful as always!!!" one wrote, with another also adding: "You're aging backwards and I'm jealous," and a third saying: "Your hair and that dress together is amazing!"

Christina posed for pictures on the carpet that showed off her hourglass figure and even shared some from home as she readied to head out for the night, even including a photograph of herself in another jaw-dropping look.

The Mad Men star posed with her friend and designer Paul Smith in a black Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit featuring a low-cut scoop neck and light shoulder pads.

The actress changed out into a black jumpsuit while at home

It hugged her at the waist and she decided to add a pop of color to her ensemble with a pair of bright yellow stilettos.

