Gwen Stefani shows off extravagant fashion in new transformation video

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to pull off a few good looks, as out there as they may be, and her latest video showed off more of her impeccable style.

The singer took to Instagram to share a quick-change clip of herself walking into a bedroom in her bathrobe, even showing off her toned legs in sheer black tights.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and band rock incredible country look

She grabbed a striking outfit from the canopy and then the shot switched to one of her at a live show performing in said outfit.

The look was quite the attention-grabber, a combination of a matching jacket, bodysuit with a skirt attachment, and boots made of bright yellow fabric with stark black zebra print.

Gwen had her hair up in a ponytail as she danced on stage, whipping it around while also displaying the fringe that hung off the back of her skirt.

She captioned her post with her love for her fans and her career, and they were quickly left enamored by the Hollaback Girl hitmaker's outfit and transformation, with one writing: "Killllin it wow super dope gwen!!!"

Gwen rocked bold prints for a night on the stage

Another said: "Now that's a transition! Rock it girl!" A third added: "That's so cool!!!!! Love you love you you make us happy!!!!!"

The singer and Blake Shelton's wife is known for bringing some pretty daring and creative fashion statements to the mainfray, recently even donning a striking ensemble for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gwen wore a white bodysuit, knee-length black and white checked baggy shorts, and a matching faux-fur, oversized coat.

But it was her choice of footwear that really stood out, as she added the brightest pop of color in a pair of neon blue cowboy boots that finished just below her knees, topping off her look with her trademark red lipstick and winged eyeliner.

The singer's cowboy boots brought her outfit up a level

She wore her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with multiple necklaces and stacks of bracelets.

