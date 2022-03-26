Gwen Stefani apologizes to husband Blake Shelton after on-air blunder The couple have been married less than a year

Gwen Stefani was forced to say sorry to her country music star husband, Blake Shelton, on Friday after a mishap during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The No Doubt singer delighted fans with a fun interview on the late night show but something was missing.

Gwen chatted up a storm with the popular TV host and couldn't have been happier to open up about her marriage. However, she had a confession to make as she forgot to wear her wedding ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani twins with rarely seen younger brother

"I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is,' and then boop! Hello, empty finger!" she said.

The mom-of-three then went on to apologize to Blake and added: "I'm sorry, Blakey! I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."

Gwen was clearly very embarrassed at her mistake as she also filmed a clip which she posted on Instagram in which she said sorry once again.

Gwen apologized for leaving her wedding ring at home

Her appearance on the show was her first since she got married in July 2021 and Jimmy had to ask why they decided on Carson Daley to officiate their big day.

"I had the idea of Carson because he's the one person that we both know so well and we've known through the years," she revealed. "We were just trying to figure out how we were gonna do it, we got engaged during COVID. We knew we wanted to be intimate. It was like our families coming together."

Just days before their wedding though, Gwen admitted she was struggling to write her vows while Blake was way ahead of her.

Gwen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show without her wedding ring

"He was like, 'I already did mine.'" she said as she recounted what Blake said. "I'm like, 'There's no way that you sat down and wrote that already.'"

He proved her wrong and sang an original song he penned on their wedding day.

