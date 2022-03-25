Gwen Stefani stuns in bold new outfit – and wait 'til you see her boots The GXVE Beauty founder looked amazing

Gwen Stefani threw it back to her No Doubt heyday for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

MORE: Gwen Stefani stuns in leg-lengthening shorts and fishnet tights

The singer rocked one of her boldest looks yet, wearing a white bodysuit, knee-length black and white checked baggy shorts, and a matching faux-fur, oversized coat. But it was her boots that really caught our attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani looks unreal in jaw-dropping rodeo outfit

Gwen added the brightest pop of color in a pair of neon blue cowboy boots that finished just below her knees, finishing off her look with her trademark red lipstick and winged eyeliner.

She wore her platinum blonde hair in a hair ponytail and accessorized with multiple necklaces and stacks of bracelets.

MORE: Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

MORE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani cause a frenzy with latest exchange during special celebration

Gwen's head-turning appearance comes after she showed off another new look this week in honor of her husband Blake Shelton.

Gwen's cowboy boots brought her outfit up a level

The GXVE Beauty founder took to Instagram to share a Reel of herself paying homage to Blake's new single, Come Back As A Country Boy. In the clip, Gwen reached into their spacious and well-stocked shared closet, grabbing a pair of brown cowboy boots, an oversized camouflage shirt, and a baseball cap.

Showing off the outfit she was wearing beforehand, a Blake Shelton T-shirt with a pair of leggings covered with the face of a young Blake, Gwen then put on the entire outfit she'd grabbed, along with a pair of blue jeans, and sat on a truck to embody her husband's vibe best.

Gwen then panned over to reveal Blake sitting next to her, nodding slowly to show his approval, capped by a sweet snap of them kissing.

Gwen transformed into her husband in honor of his new single

"Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?! #CountryMusic," she cheekily captioned her clip, and fans were immediately left in hysterics praising the duo.

"These two are just too freaking adorable! Remind me of my honey and me! #love," one commented, with another saying: "We need a country girl LAMB collection," and a third simply adding: "OMG THE LEGGINGS."

Blake shared his approval for his wife's transformation once again by leaving a lone cowboy emoji for a comment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.