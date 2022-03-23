Gwen Stefani undergoes hilarious transformation that Blake Shelton is a fan of The musical icons have been married since 2021

Gwen Stefani is one of her husband Blake Shelton's biggest supporters, both personally and professionally, as she proved in hilarious fashion in her latest video.

The singer took to Instagram to share a Reel of herself paying homage to her husband's newest single, Come Back As A Country Boy.

In the clip, she reached into their spacious and well-stocked shared closet, grabbing a pair of brown cowboy boots and an oversized camouflage shirt.

She proceeded to swat at her husband's hand when she reached for a baseball cap, then showing off the outfit she was wearing beforehand, a Blake Shelton T-shirt with a pair of leggings covered with the face of a young Blake.

She then put on the entire outfit she'd grabbed, along with a pair of blue jeans, and sat on a truck to embody her husband's vibe best, posing for the camera.

Gwen then panned over to reveal Blake sitting next to her, nodding slowly to show his approval, capped by a sweet snap of them kissing.

Gwen donned a typical Blake Shelton outfit her latest clip

"Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?! #CountryMusic," she cheekily captioned her clip, and fans were immediately left in hysterics praising the duo.

"These two are just too freaking adorable! Remind me of my honey and me! #love," one commented, with another saying: "We need a country girl LAMB collection," and a third simply adding: "OMG THE LEGGINGS."

Blake shared his approval for his wife's transformation once again by leaving a lone cowboy emoji for a comment.

The God Gave Me You hitmaker has been going quite hard on the promotion for his latest release, having dropped quite a few comedic clips on his own social feed.

Blake's fans have been in hysterics with recent videos promoting the new single

Fans have been left in stitches with several of the outlandish videos he's shared, many of them styled out as memes that riff on the macho country boy aesthetic.



