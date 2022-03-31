Dua Lipa turns up the heat in cut-out top and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa's wardrobe is a sartorial heaven. The 26-year-old singer always sports the most envy-inducing outfits, hence why she has earned her reputation as the current cool-girl of fashion. Dua dazzled fans in a mirror selfie with her latest outfit – and we're obsessed.

The star wore a striking red cut-out crop top in a sumptuous ribbed knit fabric, layered under a grey patchwork style blazer and blue baggy boyfriend jeans. A large pearl Vivienne Westwood choker adorned her neck, adding a hefty dose of glamour to her laid-back look.

Dua accessorised with an apple green scarf that was wrapped around her neck and co-ordinating bright green woven leather bag from designer brand Balenciaga. A Union Jack ring in addition to some layered gold rings highlighted the star's fun hand tattoos and fresh orange and purple-hued manicure.

The singer went bare-faced as she snapped the selfie with a friend, wearing her silky raven hair scraped back into a high ponytail that highlighted her natural beauty glow.

Dua took to social media to share her colour bomb style concoction with her 81.6 million followers via Instagram Stories. She posted the snap alongside the caption: "Another day another dive @jakegallagherhair," in reference to her quirky bar surroundings.

If you can't get enough of Dua's must-have look, then you've come to the right place. We've found the perfect lookalike of the star's divine red top, which is ideal for spicing up everyday outfits and elevating your flirty evening ensembles.

This vibrant ribbed knit crop top will add a brilliant touch of colour to your spring wardrobe. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, this item can be teamed with some black jeans and a blazer for a chic but suave aesthetic.

Dua recently wowed with another flawless mirror selfie. The singer looked mesmerising wearing a black blazer, sheer black shirt, delicate black bra and blue jeans as she posed in a natural stance for the bathroom snap.

She accessorised with a simple silver necklace and chunky black belt, as she opted for a natural makeup look and wore her raven hair down and straight.

