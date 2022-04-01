Dua Lipa sets pulses racing in eye-catching strappy top and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. The 26-year-old dazzled fans with yet another must-see look to add to her steadily growing archive of dreamy outfits.

The singer looked sensational wearing an eye-catching black strappy top, layered under a vintage aviator jacket and teamed with some high-waisted black boyfriend jeans. Featuring incredible crossover detailing and complemented by the jacket's colourful patch badges, the top is an item we'd love to get our hands on.

Dua polished off the look with some statement gold starfish drop earrings, large brown sunglasses and a small white handbag. She accessorised with some eclectic colourful rings that highlighted her intricately designed acrylic nails and wore her silky raven tresses down loose and straight.

The star took to social media to share the new look with fans and followers alongside the caption: "2 shows left of the US leg with Ipad shawty @lolozouai !!! Seattle tonight!!!"

Unsurprisingly, fans absolutely adored Dua's cool-girl outfit. "Prettiest angel QUEEN," commented on fan, while another added: "Love your look," with a heart-eyes emoji. "Gorgeous," penned a third follower, and a fourth agreed, saying: "Wowww."

Love Dua's look? We've found just the piece for you. This black bodysuit with crossover straps is the perfect lookalike of Dua's striking top. Featuring a strappy halter neck, sleeveless silhouette and figure-hugging body, this item will add a touch of sass to your spring wardrobe.

Strappy Black Bodysuit, £22.99, Bershka

Slip on some black jeans and heeled boots for an unparalleled date night outfit, or opt for something more casual by pairing the bodysuit with some relaxed blue jeans and sneakers.

Dua recently stunned fans with another flawless ensemble. The star wore a striking red cut-out crop top in a sumptuous ribbed knit fabric, layered under a grey patchwork style blazer and blue baggy boyfriend jeans. A large pearl Vivienne Westwood choker adorned her neck, adding a hefty dose of glamour to her laid-back look.

