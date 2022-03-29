Dua Lipa stuns in must-see sheer shirt and lingerie look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa is known for her impeccable cool-girl style. The 26-year-old recently wowed fans with another incredible look that can be safely added her list of awe-inspiring outfits, in a snap shared with fans during her current tour.

Dua looked mesmerising wearing a black blazer, sheer black shirt, delicate black bra and blue jeans in a relaxed mirror selfie. The star accessorised with a simple silver necklace and chunky black belt, as she opted for a natural makeup look and wore her raven hair down and straight.

The star took to Instagram to share the outfit with her 81.5 million followers, alongside the caption: "Recently." Fans and friends adored Dua's stunning post. "You look great," added one fan, while another commented: "It's a crime to be this gorgeous." A third penned: "Such a GODDESS," with a red love heart and fire emoji.

Dua also shared another stunning look in the post, wearing a striking knit mini dress with frilled skirt hem, tank top silhouette, sparkle detail and matching knit fingerless gloves in a feminine lilac hue.

She completed the look with some diamante sunglasses, pink hair clip, statement drop earrings and wore her silky hair scraped up into a perfect ponytail.

If you're as obsessed with Dua's style as we are, then you've come to the right place. We've found the ideal lookalike of the star's must-have sheer shirt for the ultimate evening-out ensemble.

Black Cropped Sheer Shirt, £18, ASOS

Dress like Dua with this timeless item, featuring spread collar, button fastening, long sleeves in a flattering cropped fit. Pair the look with an oversized boyfriend blazer and blue jeans to emulate the star's casual but classic outfit.

The singer recently stunned crowds looking phenomenal in a neon lime one-piece with matching boots by Balenciaga that featured lace detailing and a lingerie-inspired bodice with a frilly bra. Dua accessorised with matching long gloves and a pair of earrings, crafting an eye-catching ensemble.

