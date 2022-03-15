Christina Aguilera oozes confidence in daring lace dress

Christina Aguilera sent heart rates soaring with her latest social media post as she modeled a series of sensational looks from her photoshoot with Vogue Portugal.

The star looked radiant in a black dress with a full skirt, but it was her floor-length gown which stole the show.

Christina owned the daring look which featured sheer panels which revealed more than her fans were expecting.

The star protected her modesty, however, and ensured her appearance remained elegant.

She captioned the post: "Honored to be on the cover of @vogueportugal celebrating the differences as much as equality in beauty."

Fans were blown away by her shoot and commented: "The always beautiful Miss Christina Aguilera," and, "Your Beauty is sooo to die for".

In the interview with the fashion magazine, the mom-of-two spoke about body positivity and inclusion, something she has been open about in the past.

Christina wowed with her photoshoot for Vogue Portugal

Speaking to L'Officiel Italia in 2020, she said: "I have often clashed with my anxieties and with being hypercritical towards myself.

"But I have never stopped looking for new ways to push myself further, without neglecting to protect myself."

Christina is engaged to Matthew Rutler

Christina - who is engaged to Matthew Rutler - also revealed: "I'm not going on a diet, get over it," before continuing: "Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique.

"You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else. True beauty for me is the ability to know you and project what you are in an unmistakable light. Not always pretty, far from perfect, but pure."

