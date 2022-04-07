Vogue Williams unveils Little Mistress collection - and it has the most perfect wedding guest dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams has revealed the pieces in the latest drop from her clothing collaboration with Little Mistress, and the stunning pieces are perfect for the fast-approaching wedding season.

The 36-year-old first collaborated with the fashion brand in 2021, with the collection called Little Mistress by Vogue Williams releasing bi-monthly drops.

Vogue is known for her fashionable looks and colourful ensembles, and the latest drop is channeling her style.

The star took to Instagram to share the 10 new gorgeous pieces, captioning the post, "New drop, new drop, new drop!! … I absolutely love this collection, weddings and events are back on which is very much reflected in this collection…".

On the hunt for the perfect wedding guest outfit for summer? Look no further, as the collection has a great variety of pieces including dresses, skirts and tops. Don't waste any time though, as we think the pieces will sell out.

Layered frill midi dress, £75, Little Mistress

The frilled layered maxi dress features a halterneck for an elegant appearance, in a beautiful navy satin. If you want to make an impression, this feminine dress is sure to do the trick.

Check print keyhole maxi dress, £75, Little Mistress

The check print maxi dress is perfect for summer, featuring a thigh-skimming front split and waistband. Complete with a delicate keyhole design, we recommend teaming the pastel dress with a pair of heels or wedges for an effortlessly chic look.

Layered pleat midi dress, £75, Little Mistress

The gorgeous layered midi dress comes in a soft satin, with spaghetti straps and a wrap front. Complete with pleats and a waist tie for a flattering finish, the ice blue dress is perfect for weddings and special occasions.

Spot wrap maxi dress, £75, Little Mistress

The khaki polka dot wrap dress features volume sleeves with a waistband, cinching perfectly at the waist. Dress up with a pair of strappy heels for a glamorous ensemble, or with flats for a stylish everyday look.

Floral wrap midi dress, £70, Little Mistress

SHOP NOW

The feminine midi dress features a flattering V-neck and voluminous sleeves, finished with a pretty waist tie. The vibrant floral print is perfect for summer, for a colourful wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down.

Vogue's collection is giving us major wedding fashion inspiration for summer!

