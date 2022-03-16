Vogue Williams' pregnancy glow is unreal in bold bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams is churning out some hypnotising pregnancy looks. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to debut a striking new look that enhanced her pregnancy glow. Vogue posed in a mirror selfie in the outfit - and all we can say is wow.

MORE: Celebrity babies due in 2022: Vogue Williams, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more pregnant stars

The 36-year-old shared a few snaps of the fuchsia pink dress on social media. Featuring high-neck details, fluted long sleeves and rib-knit texture, the bodycon dress looked stunning on the model and podcast host.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off her blossoming baby bump

Vogue scraped her sandy blonde hair up into a tight ponytail, revealing a camera-ready beauty look consisting of defined brow, rose blush, eyeliner flick and bronzed smoky eye look.

READ: Pregnant Vogue Williams displays blooming baby bump in gorgeous bodycon dress

The star accessorised with some beautiful gold jewellery, including a pair of small, chunky gold hoop earrings and stunning statement gold and black ring.

Vogue packed a punch in pink

Love Vogue's glamorous look? Luckily for you, Karen Millen has the perfect replica that marries Barbie babe and sleek sophistication. Boasting the most brilliant shocking pink hue and flattering zip collar detailing, this number will easily spruce up your spring wardrobe.

Vogue opted for a glam beauty look

Featuring belted waist and soft knit fabric, this dress will take you from day to night and ensure your look packs a punch. Team the look with some white boots for an ultra-feminine aesthetic, or if you fancy something a touch more subtle, opt for some classic white sneakers for an unmissable on-the-move ensemble.

Fuchsia Midi Knit Dress, £44, Karen Millen

Vogue recently enjoyed a special weekend away with her husband Spencer Matthews and two children Theodore, three, and Gigi, one, at Disneyland Paris.

MORE: Alex Jones melts hearts with rare photo of baby Annie – and look how much she's grown

The pregnant star looked radiant in black leggings, a cream and red striped jumper and trainers, layering a green jacket over her shoulders for extra warmth. Spencer looked equally as dashing, wearing a laid-back outfit that included grey jeans and a white jumper, while her lookalike children wore blue jeans, waterproof jackets and sported adorable Minnie and Mickey Mouse ears.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.