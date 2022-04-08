Frankie Bridge wows in slinky Zara satin co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is a golden source of spring style inspiration. The 33-year-old has a never-ending catalogue of vibrant outfits, meaning that temptation is always close by. The former The Saturdays singer's latest look to turn heads is unsurprisingly also absolutely dreamy.

READ: Frankie Bridge celebrates baby news wearing amazing high street suit

Frankie looked incredible in a sumptuous olive satin two-piece from Zara, featuring cropped, long sleeves with tie knot detailing and a matching bias-cut midi skirt with asymmetric hem detail. She teamed the slinky ensemble with a pair of heeled mules with woven effect in a neutral beige hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals biggest wedding regret

The star wore her short caramel tresses down and gently curled and opted for a glamorous makeup concoction, consisting of bronzed contouring, smokey eye, nude lip and dark, defined brows.

MORE: Frankie Bridges sunbathes in unexpected outfit

Frankie took to social media to showcase the new look, captioning the post: "Weather update… still cold and windy! #ootd."

Frankie looked gorgeous in the look

Friends and fans were quick to express their awe at yet another of Frankie's enchanting outfits. "Love this outfit!!" commented one follower, while another penned: "Absolutely loving your style," with a red love heart and fire emoji. A third added: "Such a lovely outfit."

The star always debuts must-see outfits on Loose Women

Unfortunately, Frankie's outfit is no longer available to buy online – but that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on a beautiful lookalike.

Olive Midi Skirt, £49.99, Mango

This elegant satin skirt in olive green is a great alternative, featuring an identical bias cut and polished feel. Pair the skirt with a black cami top and some barely-there heels for a romantic date night look, or dress the item down with some white sneakers for days on-the-go.

Earlier this week, Frankie rocked the perfect Carrie Bradshaw dress – and we are obsessed. The star looked radiant in the pastel, one-shoulder dress with ruched detailing, which came from Sundays the Label, an Australian brand.

READ: Frankie Bridge wore a £30 Zara dress to a wedding - and you won't believe it

The figure-hugging style looks just like the frock that Sarah Jessica Parker's beloved character wore in Episode 7 of And Just Like That.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.