Frankie Bridge turns heads in slinky satin trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge never fails to delight fans with her seriously chic outfits. The former The Saturdays singer and Loose Women presenter shared a sophisticated selfie on social media and we are loving her glamorous look.

READ: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge talks feeling 'distressed' about her son's sleep troubles

The I'm a Celebrity star posted a snap of her wearing a classic crisp oversized shirt, simple black tank top and high-waisted satin trousers from Miss Selfridge that fall to the floor. The bronzed singer looked both cosy and collected, wearing her cropped balayage down and opting for a natural honeyed makeup look with a candy pink lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Frankie Bridge's pristine kitchen

Taking to Instagram to share the mirror selfie, Frankie captioned the photo: So guys… no #frankiesfaves tonight… had a few delayed deliveries…but no fear…It shall return tomorrow night…but for now… this Mum is out out (and by that I mean a nice chat over some good food and all of two drinks before I’m drunk)."

Frankie looked so chic in the look

Fans loved the look and expressed particular interest in Frankie's divine satin trousers. "Those trousers are amazing!" one added, while another said: "I need these trousers," with some heart-eye emojis. A third agreed: "@frankiebridge these trousers!!!"

MORE: Frankie Bridge unveils Zen corner in her luxurious living room

The star accessorised with some layered gold necklaces, a gold ring, chunky bangle and some large hoops. A subtle touch of colour in Frankie's wine-red nail polish added an extra element of elegance to the look.

Black Pleated Trousers, £55, River Island

Are you envious of Frankie's picture perfect look? We'll there is no need to be as you can rock her outfit too. We've found the perfect dupe for Frankie's satin trousers from River Island, which can be dressed up with heels and a white shirt for nights out and dressed down with sneakers and a jumper for workdays in.

SEE: Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in cropped power suit

Frankie has offered us a host of gorgeous Loose Women looks recently. Last week, the star graced our screens in a cut-out pinstripe suit from ASOS, proving that she is the ultimate television it-girl.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.