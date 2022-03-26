Frankie Bridges sunbathes in unexpected outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The idea of sunbathing conjures up images of swimsuits, bikinis and all things that will improve your tan. Loose Women presenter Frankie Bridge decided to soak up the springtime sun wearing something far more practical.

READ: Frankie Bridge's high street dress just sent Instagram into a meltdown

The star basked in the current beautiful British climate wearing a ribbed white T-shirt and oversized white and purple checked shirt. She shielded her eyes from the rays of sun, flashing a peek of her star wrist tattoo and stunning engagement ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge wows in a sports bra

The 33-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share the look with fans and followers, alongside the caption: "No garden furniture, no dog bed, no problem."

MORE: Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in showstopping bodycon dress

Frankie went bare-faced for the sun-soaked selfie and revealed a freshly painted red manicure, which added a vivid pop of colour to her relaxed look. She wore her caramel tresses down as she reclined in the Saturday sunshine.

Frankie soaked up the sun in the shirt

Frankie relaxed in the garden of her Surrey home that she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge, their two sons Parker and Carter, and her in-laws Wendy and Mick. Frankie previously revealed that the garden has a large lawn with a trampoline and football goalposts for their sons, as well as a table and chairs and a storage unit on the patio.

Checkered Shirt, £26.95, ASOS

Love Frankie's spring-ready look? Luckily for you, we've found the perfect replica of the star's staple checkered shirt.

Boasting a gorgeous lilac and cream print, oversized silhouette, button detailing and spread collar, this item can be teamed with a pair of white jeans to craft a chic off-duty look.

Frankie loves a classic shirt ensemble

Frankie has debuted a host of patterned shirts this week, giving us plenty of style inspiration. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the star rocked a green and white striped shirt by Nobody's Child – and which is available via the Marks & Spencer website.

READ: Frankie Bridge showered with compliments after latest gorgeous dress

She tucked her button-up blouse into a pair of high-waisted indigo jeans, also from the brand. Frankie completed her ensemble with white pointed stilettos and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.