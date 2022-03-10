Frankie Bridge just styled this spring's hottest trend in an unexpected way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is always a go-to source of style inspiration. The Loose Women host is known for her colourful fashion creations and frequently displays new outfits to lust after. Her latest pièce de résistance? A classic Breton stripe knit that is a surefire spring essential.

The 33-year-old took to social media to share some fun selfie snaps wearing the sumptuous knit jumper, featuring roll neck and split hem details. The cosy jumper from It-girl Stockholm-based brand Totême is crafted from Merino wool, providing an extra sheath of warmth for cooler spring days.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge shares tour of her pristine kitchen

Frankie looked refined yet relaxed in the item, which she paired with some wide leg leather-look trousers with a drawstring waistband and black and white sneakers. A black leather bag was strapped across the star's front, completing the failproof outfit.

The mother-of-two wore her hair scraped back into a low bun and opted for a natural bronzed beauty glow. She posed alongside her stylist Joolie Collier, who we can thank for providing Frankie and her fans with some covetable outfit ideas.

Frankie posed in the plush knit alongside stylist Joolie

Frankie captioned the selfie: "It's a Loose kinda morning," with a peace hand sign. The star posed behind the scenes of the ITV show in a pristinely organised dressing room. She then shared a silly snap with her fashionable stylist, saying: "When your stylist copies your outfit… you know you're onto a good think @jooooolie."

Merino Wool Stripe Jumper, £410, Totême

Can't wait to get your hands on Frankie's jumper? Look no further, as the original version is still available via Matches.com. Pair the look with some tailored black trousers for a sophisticated ensemble or swap the trousers or a pair of blue denim jeans for an everyday aesthetic.

Stripe Half Zip Sweater, £78, Anthropologie

If you love Frankie's jumper but don't necessarily love the price, not to worry as there are plenty of great high street lookalikes available. This one from Anthropologie is a plush alternative and features a flattering quarter-zip neckline, adding another element of versatility to the garment.

With a subtle ribbed knit look and silver circle zip attachment, this knit will quickly become a wardrobe favourite for years to come.

