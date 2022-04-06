We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We always look forward to Sunday evenings, as one of our favourite, best-dressed stars - Frankie Bridge - takes to Instagram to show us her 'Frankie Faves' segment; her weekly wardrobe must-haves. We love seeing what the mother-of-two comes up with.

READ: Frankie Bridge celebrates baby news wearing amazing high street suit

This week, the former member of The Saturdays rocked a variety of dazzling frocks, from fancy florals to polka dots gettups. But one style we had to do a double take at, was the pastel, one-shoulder dress with ruched detailing, which came from Sundays the Label, an Australian brand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

The skin-tight style looks very like the frock that Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw wore in Episode 7 of And Just Like That - on her first date back out there since Big's tragic death.

MORE: Frankie Bridges sunbathes in unexpected outfit

The stunning design known as the 'Diana' dress by Norma Kamali had everyone swooning as it is classic Bradshaw; eye-catching, figure hugging and simply exquisite. As usual, the character made it her own by adding a fabulous blazer and - what else - killer heels.

Speaking about seeing SJP in her design to Harpers Bazaar USA, Norma said: "The first time I did it in the 70s, I was just thinking classic styling, sort of Greco-Roman feel to it … Sometimes you see clothes that you do on famous people and you think, 'Well….okay. It’s great that they chose it or they’re wearing it. But this was a situation where I really felt that my expectation of Sex and the City and this version would be a comment on aging with power, and that picture for me was really great to see."

Frankie's dress:

SNDYS Rumour Dress, £64.00, REVOLVE

The frock itself has ruched sides, a built-in bodysuit for a flattering fit, and it was first created by the designer back in the 1970s. It costs around £200 and there's a variety of colours on offer.

SJP as Carrie Bradshaw wearing the 'Diana' dress by Norma Kamali

READ: Frankie Bridge wore a £30 Zara dress to a wedding - and you won't believe it

Frankie's dress looks so similar, don't you think?

SJP's dress:

'Diana' Gown Norma Kamali, £208.00 Revolve

Down to the pastel tone and asymmetric neckline, it's a great look on the singer. And costing £64.00, it's priced at a lot less, too. Why not invest if you have a special occasion to go to?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.