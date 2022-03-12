﻿
frankie-bridge-outfit

Frankie Bridge looks incredible in sleek tank top and matching trousers

The former singer looked stunning

We have a lot to thank Frankie Bridge's stylist for. When it comes to style, Frankie never misses a beat. The most recent look to ball fans over? A blue-grey co-ordinating set that delighted Loose Women audiences.

Frankie looked ultra-sleek in the look, which consisted of a cropped tank top and matching leg-lengthening trousers. Featuring high-waisted fit and wide-leg silhouette, the trendy tailored ensemble ensured that Frankie commanded maximum attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge shares tour of her pristine kitchen

The brunette beauty wore her cropped hair down straight, flashing a hint of some freshly done caramel highlights.

She opted for a bronzed makeup look, including dark defined brow, rose lip tint and a luscious lashing of mascara.

The 33-year-old shared a snap of the outfit on social media, alongside the caption: "Never been more grateful to have a good laugh #ootd #loosewomen," with a heart-eyes emoji.

frankie-bridge-loose-women-set

Frankie looked stunning in the look

Celebrity friends and followers couldn't help but comment on Frankie's monochrome look. "Hotnessssssssss," commented fellow Loose Women panelist Judi Love, with a slew of fire and red love heart emojis. "Stunning as always," penned one fan, while another added: "You always look amazing."

frankie-bridge-grey-oufit

Frankie beamed in the sleek two-set

Frankie recently opened up about the realities of living with PCOS. While getting candid with Instagram followers, Frankie shared her experiences of living with polycystic ovary syndrome.

frankie-bridge-loose-women

Frankie also shared a sweet snap of her Loose Women co-hosts

A concerned fan asked Frankie: "I exercise 5 x a week, drink lots of water but I'm always tired… I have 2 kids… Is this normal?" The Loose Women star honestly answered: "I've been experiencing the same thing for quite a few months now. I got into bed at 7:30 and ate my dinner here. I have PCOS and depression which definitely plays a role. Stress is another."

She continued: "Try to look at each day and see when the tiredness really ramps up. I've noticed that for me it's possibly food-related. Sugar being the main cause. So I've tried really hard not to snack. Up my protein and make better carb choices."

