Frankie Bridge looks incredible in sleek tank top and matching trousers

We have a lot to thank Frankie Bridge's stylist for. When it comes to style, Frankie never misses a beat. The most recent look to ball fans over? A blue-grey co-ordinating set that delighted Loose Women audiences.

Frankie looked ultra-sleek in the look, which consisted of a cropped tank top and matching leg-lengthening trousers. Featuring high-waisted fit and wide-leg silhouette, the trendy tailored ensemble ensured that Frankie commanded maximum attention.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge shares tour of her pristine kitchen

The brunette beauty wore her cropped hair down straight, flashing a hint of some freshly done caramel highlights.

She opted for a bronzed makeup look, including dark defined brow, rose lip tint and a luscious lashing of mascara.

The 33-year-old shared a snap of the outfit on social media, alongside the caption: "Never been more grateful to have a good laugh #ootd #loosewomen," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Celebrity friends and followers couldn't help but comment on Frankie's monochrome look. "Hotnessssssssss," commented fellow Loose Women panelist Judi Love, with a slew of fire and red love heart emojis. "Stunning as always," penned one fan, while another added: "You always look amazing."

Frankie recently opened up about the realities of living with PCOS. While getting candid with Instagram followers, Frankie shared her experiences of living with polycystic ovary syndrome.

A concerned fan asked Frankie: "I exercise 5 x a week, drink lots of water but I'm always tired… I have 2 kids… Is this normal?" The Loose Women star honestly answered: "I've been experiencing the same thing for quite a few months now. I got into bed at 7:30 and ate my dinner here. I have PCOS and depression which definitely plays a role. Stress is another."

She continued: "Try to look at each day and see when the tiredness really ramps up. I've noticed that for me it's possibly food-related. Sugar being the main cause. So I've tried really hard not to snack. Up my protein and make better carb choices."

