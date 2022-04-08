Louise Redknapp looks absolutely gorgeous in leather mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp has firmly established herself as one of the celebrities whose outfits we just can't wait to see. Her latest ensemble is nothing like her recent outfits – but it does feature leather, and it is everything!

MORE: Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp & more love these slimming trousers - here's what you need to know

Louise, 47, showcased the perfect party outfit as she celebrated a close girlfriend's birthday, and the highlight of her ensemble was a daring black patent leather mini skirt. Louise's toned legs and tiny waist made such an impact that she kept the rest of her outfit simple – a plain black T-shirt, black heels and a chunky gold bracelet to complement her golden highlights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp reveals her leg-toning secrets

The friends just couldn't resist capturing the fun selfie when they nipped to the ladies and Louise's post on Instagram Stories gave fans a chance to see the stunning outfit in full, and gave us the chance to track down a dupe.

READ: Louise Redknapp reveals sons Charlie and Beau's joy following latest family addition

We have tracked down a stunning patent leather mini skirt from ASOS which is currently on sale for just £72 reduced from £196 and is still available in sizes 6 to 16.

Louise looked incredible in a patent leather mini skirt

The 'Muubaa Waw Patent Leather Mini Skirt' is made from real leather which means it is plastic free so it won't peel, making it a real investment piece.

Louise loves leather wardrobe staples and knows that it never truly goes out of style. On Mother's Day, Louise donned a beautiful burgundy leather dress as she celebrated with her mum.

Muubaa Waw Patent Leather Mini Skirt, £72 was £196, ASOS

Interestingly, Louise recently shared with HELLO! how she manages to get it right each time without going over the top.

RELATED: Louise Redknapp looks incredible in £25 shirt - bargain

She explained: "I always say mix things up, so for instance if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit I would put it on with a relaxed T-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.