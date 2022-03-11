Louise Redknapp stuns in double denim look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp knows how to turn heads with her fun fashion sense. The former Eternal star took to social media to showcase a brand new look - and we can safely say that we are obsessed.

MORE: Louise Redknapp welcomes new family addition after suffering 'devastating' loss

The 47-year-old looked ravishing in a double denim look that consisted of a mid-blue denim long sleeve shirt and subtly ripped mid-blue jeans. Louise perfected her all-American aesthetic wearing her caramel mane down, looking as if she had just stepped out from a film set.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp welcomes new family addition

The star complemented the look with some simple gold jewellery, including a gold chain necklace and chain bracelet. She opted for a bronzed beauty look, boasting a defined brow, golden eyeshadow tint and natural pink lip.

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks divine in chic skin-tight outfit on fun night out

Louise posted the Instagram story to her 740,000 followers, alongside the caption: "All about the denim over on my @peacocks_fashion edit," with a white love heart.

Louise looked amazing in double denim

The singer recently launched a new edit, titled The Weekend Edit with Peacocks, which offers an array of relaxed yet refined daywear garments for sunny Saturdays out and sleepy Sundays in.

The collection, Louise's second collaboration with the high street brand, promotes a capsule collection of contemporary seasonless staples, such as Louise's dashing double denim look.

Blue Denim Shirt, £18, Peacocks

Love Louise's cool-girl aesthetic? Well, you can still get your hands on the whole outfit for just £43 In total. Wonderful!

Ripped Blue Jeans, £25, Peacocks

Pair Louise's casual yet classy denim shirt with jeans of any colour and white sneakers. If you're feeling brave, rock the item with some matching ripped blue jeans like Louise and step out in style.

Recently, the mother-of-two - who shares sons Charlie and Beau with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - returned to the stage, taking on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher in Fatal Attraction.

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she poses with her sweet 'Valentine' days after family death

She confirmed her latest acting gig, writing on social media last month: "I'm pleased to announce I'm joining the cast of Fatal Attraction playing the role of Beth alongside @susieamy and #OliverFarnworth from 8th March.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.