We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, which was Valentine's Day, the beautiful Louise Redknapp shared a lovely picture of her new bracelet that she received as a special gift. It was by luxury jewellery brand Roxanne First and came in a heart-shaped box.

READ: Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she poses with her sweet 'Valentine' days after family death

The bracelet was made from intricate blue beads and was in memory of her dog Blu, one of her three Shar-Peis that sadly passed away last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's dog Blu - a memory

Accompanying the picture, the former Eternal singer wrote: "Thank you @roxannefirst for this thoughtful gift. I will wear it always to remind me of my girl Blu. x"

MORE: Louise Redknapp makes announcement following sad death - fans react

The item is known as the 'Blue Sapphire Beaded Bracelet.' It costs £145 and is described on the website: "A majestic blue sapphire beaded bracelet, a superb addition to your fine jewellery wrist stack."

Louise's special bracelet

Mother-of-two Louise shared the devastating news last week alongside ten pictures of the adorable dog.

Blue Sapphire Beaded Bracelet, £145, Roxanne First

She wrote: "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning. I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

READ: Louise Redknapp shares emotional message with fans following sad death

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did. We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.