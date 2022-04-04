Louise Redknapp looks incredible in bold shirt - rock the look for £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp's outfits rarely go a miss, and her latest Instagram Stories prove the 47-year-old star has a seriously enviable wardrobe.

Looking radiant as she took to social media on Sunday, Louise donned an oversized blue shirt with white pinstripes, leaving the top buttons open for effortlessly chic styling. The songstress teamed her look with high-waisted paper bag trousers, a Gucci belt and leather brogues.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in striking striped shirt at HydraFacial event

Louise's honey blonde hair was worn down in a sleek, straightened style, highlighting her stunning beauty glow and pretty features.

The star added a lashing of mascara, bronze eyeshadow and a rosy blush for a natural finish, completing her look with a simple pair of silver hoops.

Louise lit up Instagram with her gorgeous spring shirt and honey blonde hair

"Hi I'm @hydrafacial talking all things beauty and self confidence for @johnlewis with @paulwhartonstyle @drjamieaesthetics," wrote Louise, adding a blue heart emoji to her post.

Louise attended a HydraFacial event in London

We're loving Louise's laidback look that doesn't look far from the Duchess of Sussex's signature style. Meghan Markle always looks glamorous in her off-duty outfits, oversized shirts and high-waisted trousers - and it's so easy to emulate the understated glam of a crisp button-down shirt.

Louise's spring blouse looks just like this long-sleeved cotton shirt from sustainable brand Monki, and at just £25, your spring wardrobe can't go wrong with this staple. Team it with high-waisted trousers and chunky platform brogues to channel Louise's stylish ensemble.

Striped Cotton Shirt, £25, Monki

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two returned to the stage, taking on the role of scorned wife Beth Gallagher in Fatal Attraction. She has joined Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who plays 'bunny boiler' Alex Forrest in the production.

Louise confirmed her latest acting gig, writing on social media last month: "I'm pleased to announce I'm joining the cast of Fatal Attraction playing the role of Beth alongside @susieamy and #OliverFarnworth from 8th March.

"This is something really new for me. I'm really looking forward to a new challenge and working with a great cast and fantastic director @fatalonstage."

