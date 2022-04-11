Megan Fox praises 'demonic' fiance Machine Gun Kelly as she shares heartbreaking story Megan shared that it was time for her to 'blossom' again

Megan Fox has shared how she had got to a point in her life where it was "time to blossom or die," in an emotional speech in which she praised her fiance for helping her to find the "warmth" in life again.

Awarding Maeve Reilly with the Style Curator of the Year award at the 2022 Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Megan shared: "Maeve came to met at a point in my life where I had spent a long time in a winter, in a tight bud, and it was time to either blossom or die."

Pointing at MGK, she continued: "A lot of that warmth had to do with that very tall, handsome, demonic creature there who brought Maeve into my life.

"Maeve bought me out of my shell; at the point I met her I just wanted to be in overalls and a hat and for no one to look at me. I had spent so much time focusing on my mental and emotional [health] that I had lost confidence in my physical [self], and that is something important for what I do for a living."

Megan then revealed that Maeve "took me from being very insecure on a difficult body journey to the girl that was like, 'Am I naked enough?'".

"She has met me where I am but also pushed beyond what I thought I would do," Megan concluded.

Megan and fiance Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 awards

Megan was previously married to Brian Austen Green and had three children with him. However they confirmed their split in 2020.

Megan and MGK met that same year filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass but didn't make their relationship official until 2021 when Megan appeared in his Bloody Valentine music video.

In January 2022 they both took to social media in January to share the happy news with fans that they were engaged. Megan revealed that the singer proposed to her under the same tree where 18 months prior they had asked for "magic".

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she captioned the post, which featured video footage of MGK dropping to one knee.

MGK later shared a video of the ring

"We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Colson added his own post, revealing that he proposed with an emerald and diamond engagement ring.

"Yes, in this life and every life, beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," he wrote.

