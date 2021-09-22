We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

File this one under photos no one saw coming. Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian sizzled up social media in new snaps for Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS campaign that made fans lose their minds.

In the snap, the duo twinned in matching black bralettes and thong underwear from the brand’s new Cotton collection drop, while wrapping their arms around each other and seductively sharing a bite of an apple.

The actress and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's raven locks were both styled in tousled waves that flowed behind them.

The update to the brand’s Cotton collection launched on Tuesday, and features fall-perfect colors and statement details like contrast stitching and logo waistbands. It comes in 26 styles, and five colors, including a new style - the string thong.

Kourtney and Megan modeled looks from the new SKIMS Cotton drop

We loved Megan and Kourtney's sets and tracked them down on SKIMS.

Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette, $32, SKIMS

Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette, $32, SKIMS

Cotton Rib Thong, $20, SKIMS

"Apples or cherries? Wearing the Cotton Collection @skims," Kourtney captioned the photo.

Needless to say Kourtney’s celebrity friends and fans went crazy over the snap, with one writing: "I’m on the floor." Another added: "Trav and Machine Gun Kelly are some lucky souls I’ll tell you what."

Meanwhile, Megan shared two more snaps from their shoot that showed them posing topless on a white floor in black thong underwear.

"Kourt, forever isn’t long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims," the Transformers star wrote alongside her post. “This lifetime and the next," Kourtney commented.

Megan and Kourtney made waves at the MTV VMAs when they introduced their rockstar boyfriends on stage

Fans went wild over those photos too, with one writing: "STOP IT I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS. I LOVE THIS DUO.” Another follower added: “didn’t know I needed to see this until now."

The duo previously made waves at the MTV Video Music Awards when they appeared together on stage and introduced their music star boyfriends for their performance of Papercuts. Megan referred to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kourtney’s beau Travis Barker, as their “future baby daddies".

