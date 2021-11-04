Ariana Grande and Megan Fox's personal trainer Harley Pasternak shares his daily diet with HELLO! Here's how to eat like a star!

When it comes to diet and exercise, personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, knows more than just a thing or two.

The popular fitness expert - who spoke exclusively to HELLO! - has a lengthy list of celebrity clients including Ariana Grande, Megan Fox and Jessica Simpson too.

While every one of them has a bespoke regime, Harley revealed to us what his own daily diet looks like and it's not just healthy, it's delicious too.

Breakfast

Harley told HELLO!: "For breakfast, I'll have an apple pie smoothie from the Reset Diet."

And it turns out it's very easy to make using Maple Hill products.

- 15 Raw Almonds

- 1.5 red apples, peeled, cored and chunked

- 1 small frozen banana, chunked

1 1/4 cup Maple Hill organic plain greek yogurt

1 cup Maple Hill Zero Sugar Organic milk

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Harley has a long list of celebrity clients

Midmorning

Harley is always on the go and his job means he uses up a lot of energy, so snacking is important.

"I'll have a palm-full of nuts mid morning," he said. "That means probably about 20 nuts. Cashews, peanuts or almonds are all great."

Lunch

"Midday is lunchtime for me," Harley explained. "This is when I'll have something like a tortilla sandwich. So I'll grab a high fiber tortilla, with turkey, sauteed spinach and peppers, along with some jalapenos too. I'll add some avocado in there as well."

Harley helps Ariana keep in shape

Afternoon snack

Harley curbs his hunger in the afternoon with a unique treat which is also great if you are craving something sweet.

He said: "I like to have a baked apple with some greek yoghurt and cinnamon mixed together. I combine those ingredients and then put it in the core." Sounds delicious.

Dinner

After a long day of classes and training sessions, Harley finishes up with a hearty, homemade special.

"For dinner, I love a shrimp stir fry with rice," he concluded. "Lots of vegetables and flavor. I love it."

