Megan Fox sets social media on fire in a cutout mini dress for an exciting announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Now that Megan Fox is back on the scene and making heads turn with her eye-catching ensembles, it was only right that she kicked off the fall with a major collab.

MORE: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian nearly broke the internet in daring new lingerie photos

The Transformers star has teamed up with Boohoo to launch a sizzling new collection, and we can’t wait to see all of the pieces when it drops on Oct. 19.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Megan Fox flashback - see her explain why she's not a 'bad girl'

Megan announced the launch and gave fans a sneak peek at it with a series of photos of herself wearing some of the looks that she shared on her Instagram feed and in her Story.

MORE: Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

In one photo, she strikes a pose in a cutout black mini dress, and in another snap, she shows off her toned legs in a figure-flattering red mini dress that came complete with a daring knotted thigh-high slit.

Megan also rocked a letterman jacket topped with ‘Ohio’ (a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly) over a black leather bustier crop top.

Megan's Boohoo collection drops Oct. 19

"7 days until my collection with @boohoo drops...including this universally relatable letterman jacket. Because there’s tons of other reasons to love Ohio even if your boyfriend is not the People’s Mayor of Cleveland," she captioned the post.

RELATED: Megan Fox sizzles in a heart-shaped bra that is giving us Lady Gaga vibes

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments, with one writing: "Ooo I haven’t seen it yet but I already want everything." Another added: "Can’t wait for this queen".

The collection won’t just be a variety of mini dresses. It also will have a girl boss element with sleek suits and chic co-ords, including a dreamy ivory belted wrap blazer paired with flared trousers that Megan can be seen wearing in a behind-the-scenes video that the brand posted on Instagram.

Megan paid a subtle tribute to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly with her Ohio letterman jacket

Megan’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, has helped her step outside of her comfort zone and into the hot girl looks she’s been rocking for the last few months following her return to the spotlight.

In an interview with InStyle, the star revealed she almost didn’t wear the eye-popping cutout Mugler dress the style maven chose for her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year until Maeve convinced her.

"My stylist was like, 'We want you to wear this' and I was like, 'I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that,'" she said, adding that she had a sudden change of heart. "I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco. I’ll wear this thing," she quipped at the time.

Megan's collection will include dresses, chic co-ords, and suits

The risk paid off. The dress made headlines - and essentially put Megan back on the map. In addition to her making fashion statements, the actress has made quite the comeback on screen too.

Her latest film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis hit theaters July 23 - and she has two other films in the works for next year - dark comedy Big Gold Brick and sci-fi thriller Aurora.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.