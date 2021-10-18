Megan Fox causes a stir in a red hot mini dress we want right now 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Megan Fox’s fiery Boohoo collection officially dropped today, and while we’re swooning over every piece in it, there’s one dress that’s at the top of our wish list.

Ahead of the drop, the Transformers star gave fans a sneak peek at the collection in a showstopping red mini dress she showed off in a photo in her Instagram Story, and we fell in love with it immediately.

The dress features a fitted bodice, a cowl neck, and a knotted slit that shows off a major flash of leg. It also comes in black.

It’s the perfect outfit to turn heads in this fall.

The sultry look is just one of the collection’s 40 stylish pieces that we want in our wardrobes.

Megan’s dreamy selects have an eclectic variety of looks, including sleek suits, fierce co-ords, a retro padded-shoulder blazer dress, boyfriend style jeans, and flared trousers.

You’ll also find cool cutout mini dresses, chic leather trench coats, and even a letterman jacket topped with ‘Ohio’ - a sweet tribute to Megan’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Prices range from $18/£12 to $110/£120.

Megan's shimmery blazer is one of our faves in the collection too

"I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with Boohoo!," Megan said of the collection, which was co-designed with A-list stylist Maeve Reilly.

"I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves."

Megan announced the launch earlier this month, giving fans a glimpse of it with a series of photos of herself wearing some of the looks that she shared on her Instagram feed and in her Story.

The Ohio varsity jacket in the collection is a tribute to Megan’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

"7 days until my collection with @boohoo drops...including this universally relatable letterman jacket. Because there’s tons of other reasons to love Ohio even if your boyfriend is not the People’s Mayor of Cleveland," she captioned one post, which showed her wearing the Ohio varsity jacket.

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments, with one writing: "Ooo I haven’t seen it yet but I already want everything." Another added: "Can’t wait for this queen".

We’re beyond thrilled that it’s finally here.

