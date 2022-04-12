Miranda Lambert causes a stir in risqué dress at 2022 CMT Music Awards The singer won Female Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert almost risked a wardrobe malfunction when she went to collect her award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night.

The country music singer – who picked up Female Video of the Year for If I Was A Cowboy – looked sensational in a risqué sparkly blue mini dress that featured a daringly low neckline.

As her name was called out as the winner, Miranda excitedly stood up and gave her husband Brendan McLoughlin a kiss before quickly having to readjust her dress so as not to expose herself.

Miranda gave an emotional speech in which she thanked her music video director and friend Trey Fanjoy. "I am so damn happy to be here," she began, adding: "I am so happy to be a part of women in country music today, we are kicking some [expletive]."

She added: "Trey, I love you, this one is for you, and we are going to continue to be cowboys."

Miranda wore a revealing dress to CMT Awards

Miranda and Brendan also shared a sweet moment during the show at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium when they were spotted singing along to Gabby Barrett's performance.

Gabby sang her new single Pick Me Up – for the first time live on TV – alongside her husband Cade Foehner, but it was the moment that the cameras caught midway through the song that had fans talking.

"Omg @mirandalambert and her hubby singing along to @GabbyBarrett_ just made my night," tweeted one fan.

Miranda and Brendan shared a sweet moment

Later on, Miranda swapped her mini dress for a figure-hugging jumpsuit with elaborate fringe detailing along the sleeves for her performance of If I Was A Cowboy, which went down a storm with fans in the audience.

Other performers included Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban, who opened the show.

Miranda swapped into a figure-hugging jumpsuit

Luke Combs was due to perform but was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Just hours before the show kicked off, it was announced that co-host Kelsea, who was due to join Captain America star Anthony Mackie on stage, had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually hosting from her home.

