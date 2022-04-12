Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards The country music singer missed out on Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night.

Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! US, Carly revealed that the category was so tough this year, that anyone was deserving of the award.

"I think a lot of people put out really great songs in terms of collaborations, so I think that there are plenty of them who deserve [the award] in some form of fashion," she told us ahead of the ceremony.

"Of course, I don't want to [lose out to one of them] but I would be fine with it," she added.

Carly performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly looked stunning for the ceremony at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, rocking a beautiful, sparkly green dress with a daring thigh-split.

The night saw some incredible performances from some of country music's biggest stars, including Carly who admitted she was "very excited" to be performing by herself.

Other performers included Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban, who opened the show.

Carly looked gorgeous on the red carpet

Carrie shared a pre-recorded performance of her new single, Ghost Story, from her Las Vegas residency. Luke Combs was due to perform but was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

And just hours before the show kicked off, it was announced that co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who was due to join Captain America star Anthony Mackie on stage, had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually hosting from her home.

