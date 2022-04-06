Miranda Lambert's memorable metallic catsuit revisited during special performance The country singer never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion

Miranda Lambert has a fabulous sense of style and has rocked many bold looks over the years - one memorable one being just a few months ago.

The award-winning singer pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans.

The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Miranda was joined by some of country's biggest names on the night, including Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce and her ex-husband Blake Shelton.

The award-winning singer shared a picture of herself at the time enjoying some of her own branded wine, Red 55 Winery, backstage, and her followers were quick to comment on her outfit choice.

"You look fabulous, love your outfit," one wrote, while another remarked: "I wish I had a reason to wear this outfit!" A third added: "You look fantastic!"

The singer had a busy 2021 and is showing no signs of slowing down this year either, with a packed work schedule in the coming months.

Miranda Lambert backstage on New Year's Eve

This includes headlining the Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

She also scooped up the award for Entertainer of the Year at this year's ACM Awards, although she was disappointed that she couldn't be there in person to accept it.

Admitting her "heart was broken" in her virtual acceptance speech from her London hotel room, she told Dolly Parton of her joy and sadness at winning but being unable to attend the prestigious ceremony.

The country star looked fabulous in a tassel catsuit

"Dolly, oh my gosh, I can't believe it," she said of her win. Revealing her disappointment at not being there to collect her trophy in person, she added: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken."

"I've been waiting for this for a really long time – I actually thought it would never happen," she added.

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

This was the first time Miranda had been named Entertainer of the Year, which meant that after now winning the category, as well as Female New Artist and Female Artist categories, she has won the coveted triple-crown.

