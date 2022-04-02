Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit The star is about to embark on a new Las Vegas show

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance.

The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass.

In the promotional image for her new Las Vegas residency, Miranda wowed in a waist-cinching vest and the most incredible pair of flares.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's love story

She topped off the look with a cowboy hat and wore her long, blonde locks in loose waves.

Miranda shared the image and behind-the-scenes clip from the photoshoot on Instagram and gave details of her upcoming Sin City show.

"This morning I announced that I'm kicking off a Las Vegas residency this fall called Velvet Rodeo," she wrote. "It's named after a line in Actin' Up a new song off of Palomino.

Miranda dazzled in the promotional photos for her upcoming residency

"Tickets for the residency go on sale April 7 AND Actin’ Up, is also being released that day to celebrate."

She later added: "The presale for my Las Vegas Residency starts today at 10am PST. Join Ran Fans at mirandalambert.com to get presale tickets."

Her fans were giddy with excitement over the residency and commented: "Wow you look amazing. Can't wait to get my tickets," and, "That looks like a cowgirl to me and a pretty one."

Miranda also shared the dates of her residency

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, will take place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas strip.

News of the show comes hot on the heels of her ACM Entertainer of the Year win earlier this month.

Miranda wasn't able to collect her award at the ceremony in Nashville as she was missing the awards for the first time in 17 years.

Instead, she spoke to the host, Dolly Parton, virtually from a hotel room in the UK where she said: "Dolly, oh my gosh, I can't believe it."

Miranda's husband will no doubt be cheering her along

Revealing her disappointment at not being there to collect her trophy in person, she added: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken.

"I've been waiting for this for a really long time – I actually thought it would never happen.

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

