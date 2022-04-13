We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wow! Christine Lampard brought the sunshine on Wednesday morning when she headed up the Lorraine show on ITV.

Dressing for spring, Frank Lampard's wife wore a beautiful yellow top which she tucked into the waistband of her skirt, which was of the pleated variety and so chic.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Teamed with her favourite nude high heels, the TV star looked as fabulous as always. Although Christine hasn't shared where her outfit is from just yet, we've shopped for a great similar style skirt if you've been inspired by the presenter, keep scrolling!

Christine always looks uber stylish when she is on Loose Women and fans love to see what she will be wearing next. So, it doesn't surprise us that she has just released her second line with high street favourite Wallis.

Christine looked incredible on Lorraine

Speaking to HELLO! about the dream collaboration, she said: "It includes lovely, tailored pieces that have followed on from the last collection. It's a carefully curated edit of everything you need for the spring summer season. From chic tailoring to elegant skirts and timeless everyday styles. This collection is a celebration of spring, and pieces that will have you looking and feeling your very best."

Get the look!

ARIELLA Fine Jersey Pleated Midi Skirt, £70, Reiss

We are all trying to be sustainable, particularly when it comes to our wardrobe and Christine is no different.

"I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now instead of buying something new for the weekend. Now I think, what can I do with the piece and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy. I’ve got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe."

