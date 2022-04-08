Christine Lampard puts on a striking display in slinky floral dress

Megan Bull
Loose Women star Christine Lampard returned to the panel on Friday, and her fabulous floral dress is so chic.
Getting into the spirit of spring, Christine Lampard is embracing one of the season's biggest trends – the floral dress. Returning to the Loose Women panel for Friday's episode, the presenter put on an elegant display in an eye-catching satin design, adding black stilettos and demure diamante stud earrings.
Wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in effortless beachy waves, Christine opted for a radiant and dewy makeup combo that complimented the vibrant hues of her dress.
Christine joined Sunetra Sarker, Lady Leshurr, Nadia Sawalha on the Loose Women panel
Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey eyeshadow complete with a touch of mascara, the TV star contoured her cheeks with a hint of rosy blusher and polished off the look with a berry-kissed lip – so glam!
While Christine is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've spotted the loveliest lookalike from XX, and it's a must-have for spring.
GET THE LOOK:
Black Floral Dress, £49, Marks & Spencer
It's been a busy week for Christine, who recently celebrated the launch of her latest SS22 collection with Wallis on Thursday evening.
Dressed to the nines in a chic bridal white sequinned suit, the mum-of-two was the centre of attention as she debuted pieces from the range at Daphne's Restaurant in London.
VIDEO: Amp up your spring wardrobe with Christine Lampard's style lessons
Joined by her Loose Women colleague Linda Robson who looked fabulous in a tie-dye maxi, Christine's co-star later took to Instagram to post about the night, writing: "Went to the launch of @christinelampard new collection for @wallisfashion tonight beautiful outfits, definitely worth a look! sizes from 10 – 22."
The latest collection is Christine's second for high street brand Wallis which launched in winter last year. She released a collection of affordable garments that cover all your wardrobe needs, from cosy snuggle-down knits to party-ready attire.
Previously, the wife of Frank Lampard shared details about her own style, telling ITV: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."
