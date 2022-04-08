Christine Lampard puts on a striking display in slinky floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting into the spirit of spring, Christine Lampard is embracing one of the season's biggest trends – the floral dress. Returning to the Loose Women panel for Friday's episode, the presenter put on an elegant display in an eye-catching satin design, adding black stilettos and demure diamante stud earrings.

READ: Christine Lampard oozes elegance in bridal white suit as she celebrates huge milestone

Wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in effortless beachy waves, Christine opted for a radiant and dewy makeup combo that complimented the vibrant hues of her dress.

Christine joined Sunetra Sarker, Lady Leshurr, Nadia Sawalha on the Loose Women panel

Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey eyeshadow complete with a touch of mascara, the TV star contoured her cheeks with a hint of rosy blusher and polished off the look with a berry-kissed lip – so glam!

While Christine is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've spotted the loveliest lookalike from XX, and it's a must-have for spring.

MORE: Christine Lampard's figure-flattering shirt dress will be a total sellout

READ: Christine Lampard shows her children's unbelievably close bond in rare photo

GET THE LOOK:

Black Floral Dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

It's been a busy week for Christine, who recently celebrated the launch of her latest SS22 collection with Wallis on Thursday evening.

Dressed to the nines in a chic bridal white sequinned suit, the mum-of-two was the centre of attention as she debuted pieces from the range at Daphne's Restaurant in London.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amp up your spring wardrobe with Christine Lampard's style lessons

Joined by her Loose Women colleague Linda Robson who looked fabulous in a tie-dye maxi, Christine's co-star later took to Instagram to post about the night, writing: "Went to the launch of @christinelampard new collection for @wallisfashion tonight beautiful outfits, definitely worth a look! sizes from 10 – 22."

The latest collection is Christine's second for high street brand Wallis which launched in winter last year. She released a collection of affordable garments that cover all your wardrobe needs, from cosy snuggle-down knits to party-ready attire.

Previously, the wife of Frank Lampard shared details about her own style, telling ITV: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.