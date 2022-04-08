Christine Lampard oozes elegance in bridal white suit as she celebrates huge milestone

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard looked typically stylish as she celebrated the launch of her latest SS22 collection with Wallis on Thursday.

Dressed to the nines in a chic white sequinned suit, the Loose Women star was the centre of attention whilst hosting the lavish event at Daphne's Restaurant.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The two-piece suit, which would look perfect for any bride, featured a single-breasted blazer and a pair of straight-leg trousers with a slightly flared hem.

With her brunette hair left loose in tousled waves, 43-year-old Christine completed the look with black strappy heels and a delicate diamond bracelet.

On the night, the TV star was supported by her Loose Women colleague Linda Robson who looked fabulous in a tie-dye style maxi.

Linda, 64, later took to Instagram to post about the night, writing: "Went to the launch of @christinelampard new collection for @wallisfashion tonight beautiful outfits, definitely worth a look! sizes from 10 – 22."

The latest collection is Christine's second for high street brand Wallis which launched in winter last year. She released a collection of affordable garments that cover all your wardrobe needs, from cosy snuggle-down knits to party-ready attire.

The ITV presenter is known for her elegant wardrobe and is a fan of muted colour palettes and classic prints such as houndstooth and florals.

Previously, the mum-of-two shared details about her own style, telling ITV: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

