Christine Lampard's new Loose Women outfit has a glam hidden feature

Christine Lampard looked so beautiful on Wednesday' Loose Women, wearing a stunning blouse we seriously need in our wardrobe, ASAP.

The wife of former footballer Frank Lampard rocked a black leather skirt with a gorgeous cream blouse by luxury high street store L.K.Bennett. The star rocked the 'Sonya Cream Crepe Blouse' which also comes in purple. Slinky and smooth, it's great for throwing on. If you look closely, you will see the pretty buttons, which are actually pearls. How pretty?

The website says of the £150 style: "Marrying vintage charm with a contemporary feel, our new Sonya blouse is a versatile addition to transitional wardrobes."

"Crafted from pretty antique cream crepe viscose, this Seventies-inspired shirt has a long, rounded collar, mini puff detail to the shoulders, beautiful pearl buttons and long sleeves with elegant tapered cuffs. Wear it with tailored trousers and ankle boots or with flared jeans and trainers."

Christine looked amazing in her blouse on Loose Women

The mother-of-two's getup was put together by the show's stylists MotherShopers - otherwise known as Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! previously sat down with Bertie who gave us the lowdown on what it's like putting the LW outfits together. "We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories, all the high street brands the most!"

Sonya Cream Crepe Blouse, £150.00, L.K.Bennett

Instagram the place Bertie heads to when getting styling inspiration for the show. "Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, you know maybe wearing something a bit more practical, that you think 'oh yeah, I could wear that!"

Bertie also explains you should be brave with your fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma & Bertie (@mothershoppers)"I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you. My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely. You may think 'oh no too young' but actually it's about going in and finding the right things that work for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go in the shop, that kind of helps sometimes."

