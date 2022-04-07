We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard lit up our screens on Wednesday as she joined the Loose Women panel, rocking a gorgeous green dress from Jigsaw we want in our spring wardrobe, stat.

The 43-year-old presenter looked ageless in a figure-flattering 'Fluid Drawcord Shirt Dress', complete with a fitted waistline and drawcord belt, which cinched Christine's svelte silhouette. A picture of elegance, the ITV star's dress featured deep cuffs, heavy exposed stitching and statement mother of pearl buttons. Divine!

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 style lessons

The wife of former footballer Frank Lampard styled her glossy raven hair in sleek, bouncy curls that framed her pretty features.

Christine added a deep nude lip to compliment the spring hue of her vibrant dress, adding a bronzed eyeshadow, lashing of mascara and lots of contour to complete her gorgeous beauty look.

Christine looked camera-ready in her striking green dress

Shirt dresses are a versatile wardrobe staple, perfect for layering for colder days, or rocking with heels for an effortlessly chic evening ensemble. And in a colour as bright as Christine's? You'll be sure to turn heads in this ultra-chic number.

It is described as "an uplifting pop for spring, this revamped classic shirt dress is perfect now with boots and later with sandals. Made using drapey viscose this dress is easy fitting with a waist channel and drawcord self-belt."

Jigsaw Fluid Drawcord Shirt Dress, £155, John Lewis

Mother-of-two Christine delighted fans earlier this week when she shared an extremely rare photo of her two children, whom she shares with husband Frank.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Loose Women star uploaded a candid snapshot of Patricia and Freddie sweetly holding hands whilst being taken for a stroll in their pushchairs.

"Best friends (most of the time) [heart emoji]," she remarked in the caption, which received a flurry of messages.

"Beautiful photo so cute [heart emoji]," wrote one follower, while another stated: "So lovely, this photo should be placed in a frame." A third post read: "Absolutely priceless [heart emoji]." A fourth person commented: "Gorgeous, couldn't be anything else with such wonderful parents."

