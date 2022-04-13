Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut The Baywatch star plays Roxie Hart in Chicago

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago.

The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

The Baywatch star won rave reviews for her performance and couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she accepted a beautiful bouquet of roses during the curtain call.

Pamela has wowed fans with her figure since the nineties in that famous red bathing suit and there's no denying she works hard for it.

Speaking to Vogue last month, the actress revealed she follows an intermittent fasting diet. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she said.

Pamela looked incredible during her Broadway debut

She also shared she follows a strict supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

Pamela has also been training hard for her Broadway role and cited Serena Williams as her motivation. "I have this funny saying I've been doing lately where when I'm exhausted and my feet feel like they're going to break, I just think, 'What would Serena Williams do right now?'

The actress is playing Roxie Hart in Chicago

"She wouldn't quit! I say, 'What do champions do? Get back out there, stop complaining,' to myself. I feel really driven and it's funny," she added.

Pamela will appear in Chicago for an eight-week stint and said on Good Morning America recently that she is relishing the challenge.

