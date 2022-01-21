Pamela Anderson files for divorce from husband Dan Hayhurst after first wedding anniversary The couple married on Christmas Eve 2020

Pamela Anderson and her husband Dan Hayhurst have called it quits just 13 months after their surprise nuptials.

The former Baywatch star has filed for divorce in her native Canada, where she had been living since before marrying her fifth husband, Rolling Stone magazine has reported.

At the time HELLO! published Pamela's wedding photos

The announcement comes just days after the mother-of-two was pictured without her wedding ring in Malibu last week.

Pamela and Dan married on Christmas Eve 2020. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, after falling in love with Dan Hayhurst during the coronavirus lockdown.

Pamela and Dan fell in love during lockdown

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Pamela told DailyMailTV at the time. "This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years."

She added: "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us."

Pamela looked beautiful wearing a white corset-inspired vintage dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing veil, as seen in photos later published by HELLO!

The Baywatch actress was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock and famously married Rick Salomon twice, although their first marriage in 2007 ended in annulment.

Dan was Pamela's fifth husband

Her last apparent husband was Hollywood producer Jon Peters, whom she reportedly wed and then split from 12 days later after a whirlwind romance last year.

However, Pamela later dismissed the reports in a series of tweets and claimed she and Jon were never actually married.

"Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters — it was just a bizarre lunch ... no 'marriage' no divorce'…," read the first tweet.

A later tweet said: "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings — no marriage, no divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch — Pamela has a good sense of humor about it."

Despite Pamela claiming she and Jon were never husband and wife, her son Brandon released a statement shortly after their Malibu beach nuptials saying he was "incredibly happy" for his mum.

He told Fox News: "They've known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can and I'm excited to get to know Jon's family even better."